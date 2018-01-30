Speech to Text for Lauderdale County Animal Cruelty Arrest

dozens of horses and dogs - found abused and malnourished -seized from a lauderdale county woman who's now charged with animal cruelty. eloise inman faces five counts of animal cruelty and two counts of improper animal disposal tonight... waay31's breken terry shows us where the animals are now and what neighbors had to say... look live: i'm here on county road 126 in waterloo where lauderdale county animal control officials tell me they found two dead horses on eloise inman's property. they also seized six malnourished horses and 15 dogs. raymond fowlerinman's neighbor lower thirdsnew at 5/woman arrested for animal cruelty/lauderdale county fowler- it was terrible the horses were showing their ribs. raymond fowler lives near eloise inman in waterloo-- and said the animals constantly broke free from the pastures-- believing they went off in search of food. fowler- when i first seen them it was true. it was quite devestating. lauderdale county animal control officials tell waay 31 people who live in the area called them and said the six horses were in worse shape than the 15 dogs.monday officers went to check the conditions of the animals-- and left with their owner-- eloise inmann in handcuffs. fowler- if she's financially unable to keep them then she should turn their rights over because theyneed to eat. officials tell waay 31 the dogs were taken to the florence- lauderdale animal shelter and the horses are currently at an undisclosed horse rescue. fowler tells us he's glad animal control took the animals. fowler-oh my goodness yes. you can't treat animals like that. look live tag: inman is being held at the lauderdale county detention center on a $7000 bond. in lauderdale co