Speech to Text for Huntsville Shooting Numbers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first at five-- an early morning shooting in huntsville-- the 3rd in 48hours. tonight-- the man is recovering-- after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. this all happened early this morning on knight road at the chesterfield apartment complex. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31 is continuing to look at the unusually high number of shootings so far in the new year... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live tonight after digging into the numbers-- sarah ... what did you find? dan, demetria-- we're 30 days into 2018-- and so far huntsville has seen 6 homicides. but what about general shootings? i spoke with huntsville police today who told me getting that exact number-- isn't as easy as you or i may believe. police officials tell waay 31 no matter the outcome of a shooting-- they all start as a "shots fired call." and officials tell me their current software records every one of those calls the same way. to break it down for you-- if you were to hear fireworks near your home ... and thought it was gunfire ... and told that to 911 operators--it would be recorded by dispatchers as "shots fired." and if someone shot a gun into your home ... and you called it into police ... that would also be recorded as a "shots fired call." so if huntsville police counted every shots fired call they got during any time frame ... the grand total would include everything from fireworks-- to an actual shooting. and right now-- the department has no easy way of finding out by a simple click of a button-- which calls were actually a shooting. instead-- it would take hours of sifting through calls-- where only evidence was found of a shooting. with huntsville above average this year for shootings-- a woman ispoke with today along knight road where the latest shooting happened-- she just wants it all to stop. i've lived everywhere. there's a lot of shooting, fighting, arguing. i've been in domestic violence i know how it is. everyone needs help." huntsville police did tell me new record-keeping software is in the works ... but were not ready to reveal the details to me just yet. in hsv ss