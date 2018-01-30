Speech to Text for Shooting Victim Expected to Survive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

four! first at four-- another shooting overnight in huntsville-- and waay 31 learned from police-- the victim -- is expected to live-- after suffering life- threatening injuries. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... it happened along knight road in southwest huntsville... waay 31's sarah singleterry is there - live tonight - where she spoke with a man who lives with the victim... sarah? dan, demetria--this is the scene of the shooting early this morning-- and today i spoke with the man who lives in the apartment where the shooting happened ... and while he didn't want to speak to me on camera ... he did tell me shootings around here aren't a big deal ... and his neighbors said the same thing. shots fired on knight road ... erika doxtator "this is the back door ... like i literally could walk out and bam it happened right there." early morning chaos just across the street from erika dockstater's home erika doxtator "we came out like around 1:55, 1:56 and there wasn't nobody out here or nothing. then we got in the car and we left." less than ten minutes later ... erika doxtator "came back at like 12:04 ... i mean 2:04 ... and they had the whole street blocked off." huntsville police responded to a shooting call on knight road around two a-m tuesday morning. investigators told waay 31 the victim was shot in a building at the chesterfield apartment complex. police say after the shooting--the victim walked across the street to a house at the corner of elmore and knight and knocked on the door for thirty minutes before the homeowner heard him and came to the door. that's when the homeowner called 9-1-1. soon after ... dockstater pulled back onto the street ... she told waay 31 she's shaken by what she saw ... but thankful she ... and her three-year-old daughter ... weren't there when it happened. erika doxtator "girl ... it's ridiculous. like i said, the only reason i don't have my kid over here is because of the crime. dockstater isn't alone. laura satzinger has lived in the area for over 20 years ... and she's crying out for help in her community laura satzinger "it hurts for a lot of us. we need a lot of police around. we need a lot of support. we need all the people, we need to do everything we can." this afternoon police are still searching for the gunman. in huntsville