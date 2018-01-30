Speech to Text for Lexington Man Charged with Manslaughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bad shape. a huntsville man is recovering after a shooting sent him to the hospital early this morning. meanwhile huntsville police are searching for the man responsible. waay 31's will robinson-smith has more on the victim's fight for help. t was back here on elmore road at the chesterfield apartments where huntsville police say the victim was shot. but investigators tell me the man then made his way over to this house on the corner looking for help. luckily, bruce dean was home. bruce dean, called 911 i looked out the window and a guy had been shot. and he was screaming, "call the police!" that was the early morning wake up call for bruce dean tuesday morning. you're in your sleep like that, it kind of scares you. cause you don't know what's going on and you know it's an emergency because you can hear people hollering outside. it was shortly before two when he responded. the victim told police he was trying to rouse dean for about half an hour before he was able to wake him up. dean called 911 and paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where he went into surgery. dean says based on how the victim looked, he has reason to hope. there was hardly no blood nowhere. so i think he might pull out. i hope he does. but it was a frightening thing to see. huntsville police closed off the section of knight road while they investigated. they said shell casings were found inside the apartment where the shooting took place. meanwhile, dean hopes this is the last time a shooting shakes his neighborhood. we don't expect that to happen anymore. this happened about five years ago, but we thought we was past that. but i guess not, huh? will robinson-smith huntsville police said the shooter is an unidentified male. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting along knight road, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.