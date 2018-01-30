Speech to Text for South Memorial Parkway Construction Going Faster

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

p-m -- followed by waay 31 news at 10... a traffic headache for some during their daily commute might soon be over... the 54 million dollar south parkway construction project hasbeen going since 20-15. waay 31 learned because of fast work...the project is getting close to completion. waay 31's sydney martin is live this morning along the parkway with how soon the project will be completed... bill, marylee the alabama department of transportation tells waay 31 the project could be done as soon as summer. that's a year ahead of schedule. the project stretches from golf road all the way to whitesburg drive. right now contractors are working to complete the overpasses. the department tells us a bonus system that's in place is helping move the project along... they've already recieved a 2.5 million dollar project for finishing one part of the project ahead of schedule.. and they'll recieve a second bonus just as large if they finish the next part early. now when the mainline opens up there will some construction happening on frontage roads. but aldot doesn't expect construction delays. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.