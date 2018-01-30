Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Weather Update

be another six to eight weeks... clouds built in throughout the overnight hours as a cold front passed through the tennessee valley.that front brought a burst of cold air and windy conditions monday night, but we are in for a much quieter tuesday. this morning, the wind chill remains an issue with temperatures feeling like the lower 20s for most locations.the wind will continue to lighten up today. while the wind chill isn't as much of a problem, the actual temperatures will be running several degrees below average.highs only top out in the middle 40s, but sunny skies return and warm us up a bit for wednesday. the next chance for rain enters the forecast by the afternoon hours, so thursday evening and night will be a wet one.get ready for another burst of cold temperatures on friday.