Speech to Text for One Hospitalized in Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

breaking news this morning... a huntsville man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot in his apartment. it happened at the chesterfield apartment complex on knight road. that's just north of johnson road. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live on knight road. will, what else do we know about the shooting? huntsville police told me the victim is in surgery right now. he was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. emergency crews were called here to knight road around 2 o'clock this morning for a shooting call. police said they found shell casings in the victim's unit. investigators told me the victim crossed the road to another house and knocked on the door saying he was shot. i was told he was knocking for about 30 minutes before the homeowner answered the door. the homeowner was also the one who called 911. the man was taken to huntsville hospital with life threatening injuries and is being treated there now for his injuries. at this point, huntsville police said the shooter is an unknown male offender. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live along knight road, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.