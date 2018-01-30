Speech to Text for South Parkway Construction One Year Ahead of Schedule

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first at 10-- a 54-million dollar construction project along memorial parkway-- ahead of schedule! you see the construction right there highlighted on your screen. that's good news for the thousands who use the parkway on a daily basis. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. this project-- underway since 2015. waay 31's kody fisheris live in huntsville tonight where he learned how soon the alabama department of transportation plans to complete the project. kody? dan-- aldot tells me the main line here behind on the parkway-- could be done as soon as this summer... which is an entire year ahead of schedule... making drivers in our area happy... audrey kornegay says the traffic can be pretty frustrating right now along this stretch of south parkway... audrey kornegay/lives in huntsville "it can be pretty crazy at times. especially going home. lots of delays." those delays could be gone in a couple of short months... with aldot anticipating completion during the summer... right now... contractors are working to complete the overpasses... aldot credits the bonus system in place for helping move this project along... contractors got a $2.5 million dollar bonus by completing phase one early... and they're on pace to get another 2.5 million by completing phase 2 early... seth burkett/aldot spokesman "it is very impressive for it to be moving along at this pace and to potentially be completed a year ahead of schedule." the construction on south memorial parkway began in 2015-- and was slated to finish in??? kornegay says when the construction is done... it will save her a lot of time during her commute... audrey kornegay/lives in huntsville "i'd probably get places 15 minutes earlier. depending even, if it's going home traffic it could be 20 minutes even." aldot tells waay 31 when the main line opens up... there will still be some construction happening on the frontage roads... but with the main line being open at point... they don't anticipate that construction causing delays... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...