Speech to Text for How to Spot a Skimming Device at an ATM

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight at six-- 48 people are victims in a credit card skimming theft in the tennessee valley. thanks for joining us i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... the good news tonight-- officials tell waay 31 - none of the victims' information was compromised... waay 31's breken terry is live tonight where she looked into this story-- the devices-- and how you can protect yourself. breken? dan, demetria-- it all boils down to this-- you just have to be aware-- these devices are made to look like a part of the atm machine or a debit card reader at gas stations but with a little observation you can tell if a skimmer is attached to any device. mashburn-what you want to look for is something that seems like it's been altered in some way. waay 31 learned it was a customer who noticed the skimming device at a listerhill credit union in muscle shoals-- and alerted officials. that sparked a check of all listerhill locations-- where a second skimming device was found at a branch in florence. we talked with listerhill credit union's kristen mashburn monday-- who said spotting the device-- could be as simple as looking for glue or tape. mashburn- if they graphics aren't looking like they normally do or if something has been covered that might be an indicator. another clue something might be wrong-- any type of movement on the card slot when you use your debit card. mashburn- look at the card slot. if your card isn't going in as smoothly as it should be that could be an indicator. florence police tell us skimmers usually don't get your pin information-- so suspects will set up cameras in other locations to get that. police say one way to protect yourself-- cover the keypad while typing in your pin number. listerhill tells us they have contacted all of the people who used their cards while the skimming devices were set up-- and are assisting customers on making sure their accounts are secure. tonight-- no arrests have been made-- but both muscle shoals and florence police ask you give them a call if you have any information. liv