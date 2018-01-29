Speech to Text for Getting Your Tax Refund Quicker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bt waay31. new information just in time for tax seasonthere's a new, free app that helps you get your tax refunds back faster... after a year-long pilot program, the alabama department of revenue launched the alabama e-i-d app to protect taxpayers from income tax refund theft... waay 31's scottie kay found out exactly how the app works.. and what people in our area think about the new tool... i talked with several people today about the app.. and got many different responsesbut overall, everyone seemed to agree that getting tax refunds back quicker and staying away from tax fraud is always a plus... vicki hoban, huntsville resident "we had to come to an irs office and we had to present all kinds of information to thembirth certificate, house mortgage, all kinds of stuffto prove who we were." huntsville resident vicki hoban says she has a hard time believing she can get her tax refund back quicker by simply using an app because she's had to go through such an extensive process in the past...and she's not the only one. sot "i understand we live in a world of technology and everything, but that's really moving a bit too fast with a lot of your personal information." gregory hearn says he doesn't trust technology with his personal information.. but he says he understands the appeal of convenience... sot "getting a refund faster, okay. less work. you just simply take a picture and you're done." according to state officials, that's the goal behind the app... it's designed to quickly verify that it is you filing the return.. allowing you to receive your tax refund faster... and officials say the app is also useful for reporting any fraudulent activity ... but some think the app itself could be another way for fraud to occur... sot "fraud is rampant and i just think it's another way for people to try and take your identity, try to steal your money." but officials tell waay 31 the app is highly secure and recognizes your face when you open it, so only you can access the app on your phone... all you have to do is take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license.. and then take a selfie.. the app then compares the two to confirm your identity... sot "i'm going to download it and see what it's about." officials tell me, even if you don't file your own taxes, you can still use the app... it was developed and paid for by federal grant funds...and is available for apple and android users... live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31