Skimming Devices Found at 2 Banks

and androids. new at five... a warning tonight-- after two different skimming devices are found at local credit unions-- and you could be a victim! now the hunt is underway for the thieves... both devices were found sunday at two different 'listerhill credit union's..." one in florence - and the other in muscle shoals... waay31's breken terry is live from the florence police department tonight after digging into the thefts. breken? dan-- i learned today it was the credit union or even police who found the device-- but a customer. bank officials at listerhill tell me the customer noticed the skimmer at their atm on woodward avenue. that's when officials then checked other locations-- and found another skimmerat their florence branch on hough road. harvey- i believe people are skimming people more and more. that's why cedrick harvey takes precautions when using an atm-- because skimming devices like this one found in muscle shoals can be attached to atms and record your personal information. harvey- the money that i have it didn't come easy so yes i am more cautious. both florence and muscle shoals police tell us the skimming devices were up for about 3 hours each-- and a total of 48 people swiped their cards. -at this point we have seen no fraud from that so we were able to contact the members and make them aware of the situation. listerhill credit union tells us if anyone thinks their card could have been compromised-- cancel it. mashburn- we will notify anyone we know whose cards were used so we can notify any of our members that have used the atm and tell them what next steps they need to take.