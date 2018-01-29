Speech to Text for Violent Huntsville Crimes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with sunday's latest murder-- that's six homicides in less than a month. to break it down even further-- huntsville has seen three in five days. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer-- waay 31's sarah singleterry is live tonight after digging into the numbers-- and comparing them to this time last year... sarah? dan. demetria-- right here on binford drive is there the 6th homicide for this year happened last night. i did some digging-- and learned this number-- is higher than normal. january first, 2018 --- adrian porter was killed in the first homicide of the year on sparkman drive jump to january 18th --- brandon thornton was killed on marianawoods. then on january 21st --- betty scale was strangled to death on ford place. three days later on january 24th --- dimitrick mims was shot and killed on west tucker two daysafter that-- january 26 --- william walker was killed on rime village and sunday night --- a shooting on bindford on january 28th killed one person. that's six murders in 29 days. now compare those numbers to all of 2016 and 2017. huntsville police say there were 15 criminal homicides in 2016 ... and 14 arrests were made. and in 2017-- there were 22 criminal homicides and 21 arrests made. waay 31 spoke with a mother of three who lives near the scene of sunday's murder. when we told her how many homicides the city's seen this month-- she told waay 31 she wasn't surprised. tarsha freeman "you can never not be shocked by the thing's that are going on. it's always something. it's always something. so you can never be shocked about a lot of the stuff that happens in this community." we aksed-- and huntsville police tell waay 31 no arrests have been madefor the murders on sparkman, rime village, or binford roads. tonight-- huntsville police have not released the name of the 6th victim in sunday night's homicide. in hsv ss waay 31 news.