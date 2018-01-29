Speech to Text for HPD Investigate 6th Homicide of 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the rear of the house. new at four... huntsville police - investigating its 6th homicide of the year - and we're only 29 days into 2018! this one happening late sunday night along binford drive... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live there this afternoon... she talked with people who live in the area about this latest deadly shooting... sarah? dan, demetria, right across the street from where i'm standing on binford drive is where huntsville police responded to last night's shooting call ... and the neighbors i spoke with today told me they're feeling on edge. tarsha freeman "i saw the police and fire department and everything. we were told that someone was shot. they brought the guy that was shot out of the apartment, but at the time we didn't know anything about the situation." tarsha freeman and her family didn't find out until monday the man they saw being carried out of the apartment had died. she and her sons live right across the street from where it happened. tarsha freeman "when we heard and found out why they were there, it kind of shocked ... it put a shock on a couple of people." take a look at this video from sunday night ... that's when huntsville police responded to a call in the spring branch apartments on binford drive around 9:30 pm police tell waay 31 the victim was transported from the scene to huntsville hospital alive ... but died shortly after arriving. freeman told waay 31 she has friends who live even closer to the scene than she does ... and seeing violence this close to home has stirred up fear tarsha freeman "it's already to a point where i'm scared to let my boys out of my sight because there's so many shootings going on." this afternoon huntsville police are still investigating and no arrests have been made. in hsv ss waay