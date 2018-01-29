Speech to Text for Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first tonight at six-- new information on a deadly shooting -- waay 31 first brought you on our morning show as breaking news. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31 talked with neighbors tonight of a woman killed in athens... her husband admits he's the one who pulled the trigger - but says it was all an accident. this happened in athens along levert avenue. waay 31's scottie kay is live there tonight after talking with neighbors about the victim. scottie? dan, demetria, neighbors here in athens tell me cheryl holt was a kind woman with a good family. they also say they're sad to hear about what happened last night... but many told me they're also on edge that it happened so close to home... "crazy, you know, that could've happened right here. and you never know, he could've been mentally ill and just started walking down the road shooting everybody." devin kellum says he's still in shock that a shooting happened right next door... and he's not alone... sot "it's so close to where i live and me having a one-year-old, i mean she could've gotten shot." sot "what if something happened to mine? she's my life." sain says she heard about the shooting from her neighbor.. but others say-- they learned about it from social media. sot "got on facebook, that was the first story that popped up." late thursday night athens police say they received a 911 call about a shooting. when they arrived to the home-- they found 35-year-old cheryl holt had been shot and killed in her living room... police say her husband claims he accidentally shot her in the chest. he was taken in for questioning-- but has not been arrested. but accident or not, sain tells waay 31 the shooting now has her thinking about moving to another neighborhood... sot "there's so much that happens around this place anyway that it's unsafe, it makes you feel unsafe." one neighbor told us holt's mother lived in the home with holt and her husband... we went by there today but it appeared that no one was home... live in athens, scottie kay, waay