Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting at officer

tonight... waay 31 is learning more about a shooting -- where athens police say -- a teenager fired shots at an officer -- who was responding to a medical call... police say they believe 19- year-old lee hibson -- was involved in severalother crimes tuesday.. including a home invasion and a shoplifting incident. hibson was charged with attempted murder after the shooting tuesday night at the willowbrook apartments on henry drive... waay 31's scottie kay went to the apartment complex and asked neighbors what they remembered about that night... what'd they tell you, scottie? dan, demetria, neighbors at the willowbrook apartments tell me they're frightened by the recent shooting, but they're glad to hear that no one was injured... especially because the officer who was shot at.. was actually there to help someone... i was standing up in my kitchen, at the sink, and i just hear something go, 'pow, pow, pow.'" that's what minnie woods recalls from tuesday night's shooting... sot "i thought it was fireworks, but then my nephew said, 'no, that was a real gun.'" she says she was shocked and scared to find out it happened so close to her home... in fact, it may have happened right outside her window... sot "i looked out the window and the police had his car pointed straight here at the building, and the light was so bright, i couldn't see the car or what was out there, and i'm like, 'what's going on?'" waay 31 got the answer to that question from athens police chief floyd johnson who said they believe 19-year-old lee hibson was involved in a home invasion at the apartment complex... johnson said one of their officers was responding to a medical call.. that just happened to be in the same complex... that's when johnson says shots were fired in the direction of the officer.. missing him, but hitting an apartment building and athens middle school, right across the street... they say that's when the teen ran... and woods says she thinks he may have run right past her apartment... sot "i heard something move on my back porch, but i didn't really know what it was, but i keep my back kitchen door boarded up so if anybody comes in, i can hear a lot of noise." woods told waay 31, after this incident, she's not sure she feels safe living in the complex anymore... sot "i don't want to move, but because of what's going on out here, it just seems like i have no other choice. i'm scared to leave my apartment at night and i'm scared to come back in at night." police tell me the teen was later caught after a short foot chase.. when they were called out to walmart for a shoplifting incident they believe hibson was involved in... live in athens,