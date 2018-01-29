Speech to Text for LawCall: Criminal and Civil Law Differences

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you can send those to lawline@waaytv.com. michael timberlake is getting us started from siniard, timberlake & league. how are you? >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: good to have you here. a lot of people, they watch tv, draw malpractice shows, court shows, and they hear criminal and civil law, but a lot of people don't know the difference. >> michael timberlake: what is the difference between a watchle and a pancake? >> sharon doviet: it's very -- it's very important. you order the wrong thing, you're absolutely going to get something different from what you wanted. >> michael timberlake: thank you for your -- >> sharon doviet: you're welcome. >> michael timberlake: that's an inside joke. a lot of people ask this. i have a claim, you know, i have a claim against somebody else that has done me wrong, so you want to say, okay, look, do you have a claim for criminal conduct or is it a came for civil conduct? sometimes it can be both. basically if somebody has done something against you in violation of a criminal code, then they can be punished by -- you know, you can put them in jail. they can punish them with a fine. they can do things to them that deny them the liberty. civil is just purely money. so, you though, somebody does you wrong, they owe you money. so that is a different things thing. and they can be prosecuted at the same time. the district attorney can prosecute a claim and a civil attorney can prosecute a claim at the same time. so you need to kind of consult with your lawyers, figure out what you need to do. sometimes, you know, criminal behavior is -- the punishment is bigger, the punishment is worse, but there's not any real