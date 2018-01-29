wx_icon Huntsville 35°

wx_icon Florence 32°

wx_icon Fayetteville 36°

wx_icon Decatur 31°

wx_icon Scottsboro 32°

Clear

Card Skimmers Found on Shoals ATMs

Two ATMs had card skimmers installed on them for about three hours Sunday morning, police in Florence and Muscle Shoals said.

Posted: Mon Jan 29 05:29:07 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 29 05:29:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Speech to Text for Card Skimmers Found on Shoals ATMs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

vehicle caught fire and burned. an inspection of every listerhill owned a-t-m is complete after skimmers were found on two of their a-t-m's...one in florence, the other in muscle shoals. . a rep for the credit union said they'd for less than three hours sunday morning. during that time -- 48 cards were used in the affected a-t-m's. listerhill continues working with police to investigate. they're also contacting affected customers directly. a reminder -- always check a- t-m's for anything that looks out of place before putting in

Most Popular Stories

Community Events