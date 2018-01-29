Speech to Text for Baseball Stadium Expected to Madison's Focus

staff by name in the statement. happening today.... the new town madison development... and possible stadium for a minor league team... expected to be front-and- center at special session after tonight's city council meeting. we're expecting to learn the result of a very expensive study to figure out how to get the mobile baybears to come to madison. waay 31's sydney martin is live this morning in madison with what the city is hopes to learn from that study. bill, marylee...the market and financial study that cost the city more than 55 thousand dollars is expected to predict average attendance to baseball games.. it would also look into other possible uses for the stadium. and the city of madison believes that study will help strengthen it's pitch to get the bay bears here. when we last checked with the city of madison on the project...city leaders told us they drafted a management agreement to bring the mobile baybears to north alabama from mobile... the 46 million dollar stadium would be located right off zeirdt road and interstate 565 near wall triana... that agreement would obligate the city to build a 6 thousand seat ball park...and it would lease to the minor league team for 30 years... we also expect to learn more about the rest of the mixed use development tonight. live in madison sydney martin waay