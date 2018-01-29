Speech to Text for Monday Morning Weather Update

after a round of weekend rain, temperatures are much coder to start the work week.a cold front will send temperatures dropping through the evening, in addition to causing the wind to pick up. highs today reach the lower 50s before the front passes.our wind will be out of the north, sustained 10 to 20 mph but gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.tonight, lows dip back down to the upper 20s. we keep the sunshine and cool temperatures for the next couple of days until our next weather maker approaches.rain returns thursday night and continues through early friday. thank you liz, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center.