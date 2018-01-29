Speech to Text for One Taken to Hospital in Shooting

new this morning... a shooting at a huntsville apartment complex sends one person to the hospital... waay-31's will robinson smith spent the night pressing police for information. he's live with what he's learned... not many details are being released by huntsville police right now, but here's what we do know. huntsville police arrived at the complex on binford drive around 9:30 last night for a shooting call. investigators told me that a man who was shot was rushed to huntsville hospital. his condition when he was transported was not available when we spoke to officers. i spoke to a resident who did not want to go on camera who said he heard two shots fired shortly before police were called. at this point in time no arrests have been made in the case. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live on binford drive, will robinson-smith, waay