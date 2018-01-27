Speech to Text for Shootout Caught on Camera

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

pause for gunshot nats a wild shootout at a stoplight in pensacola, florida - all caught on camera! escambia county deputies say two suspects fired about a dozen rounds at each other from either side of a stopped pick-up truck! nobody was injured during monday's shootout... but it was close - especially for the guy driving that red pickup caught in the crossfire! waay 31 talked esclusively with the driver tonight... mark simmons told us - at first he thought someone was throwing rocks at his truck - but quickly realized it was much more serious! and then when i looked in the rear view mirror and saw the fellow on the side of my truck with a gun in his hand, i eased forward, and the first thing that went through my mind was duck. so i have a magic bubble around my truck evidently, because not one bullet hit my truck. deputies say the shooting was drug related... they arrested the 30-year-old man who jumped out of the gold toyota tuesday after a chase... they're still looking for the other