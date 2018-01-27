Speech to Text for TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO END ISS FUNDING IN 2025

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

federal funding for the international space station could soon be in jepoardy... this according to the american technology online site "the verge" the news outlet obtained a draft of a proposed budget by the trump administration that would end nasa funding of the international space station-- which could mean jobs lost right here in huntsville. waay 31's charlisa gordon joins us now with more on the impact this could have locally. the future of the international space station is up in the air...we're talking about $3-4 billion a year in funding possibly going away within the next 6 years. the nasa marshall space flight center at redstone arsenal designs and assembles equipment for the international space station. as nasa's primary space station science command post, the payload operations team coordinates hundreds of scientific and commercial experiments on the station each year. the 20 year space station program will continue to receive funding by nasa through 2024. the trump administration, however, would like to see the research laboratory.whi ch test spacecraft and equipment used in missions to the moon and mars.move away from government funding and into the private sector. we reached out to nasa marshall space flight center for comment and they sent us the following statement: "we will not comment on any leaked or pre-decisional documents prior to the release of the president's fy19 budget, which is scheduled for february 12." the budget will need to get passed by congress before any changes to the program occurs. so far the government has invested more than $87