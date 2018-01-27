Speech to Text for Huntsville set to borrow $135M for capital improvement proje

new information at six-- for the 10th straight year the city of huntsville has a credit rating of triple a... which is the highest rating there is... less than one percent of over 22-thousand cities and counties in the u.s. get that rating... waay31'skody fisher is live in huntsville -- with how the city plans on putting that credit rating to use right away.. a triple-a credit rating for a city means they can borrow money at the lowest interest rates possible... and in february... huntsville city leaders plan on borrowing a hundred and thirty five million dollars for projects around our area... kayla manley and family moved to our area two years ago... and she doesn't have a problem with the city borrowing that kind of cash... kayla manley/recently moved to area "i am all about growth of the city and whats best for the community, so i think it's a great idea." there are several key projects the mayor says the money will go towards... tommy battle/mayor of huntsville "this will include parks, green ways, road ways, downtown parking garage, vbc improvements, but it will also include the money to buy land, construct a rail road spur for the toyota mazda project." of all of those projects... manley is excited to see one of those projects the most... kayla manley/recently moved to area "it will be really great to see money go towards things like roadways and traffic flow in this whole area." manley says all of the proposed projects will make the city even more family friendly... kayla manley/recently moved to area "i'm excited to see and watch huntsville grow as we raise our kids here and excited to see all the projects fall into place." the difference between a triple a rating and a double a rating is pretty substantial... for every one hundred and ten million dollars that is borrowed... a tripple a rated city saves two point seven million dollars in interest... reporting live in