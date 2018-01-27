Speech to Text for Madison City Schools to have several options to pay for $113

both i-phones and androids. new tonight at 5... waay 31 is digging deeper into the city of madison and madison city schools-- looking at how they plan to pay for several new schools. earlier in the week... superintendent robby parker presented to parents --statistics showing the district will be over flowing by 2028... which means they need more space... parker is proposing 34 million for a new elementary school...61 million for a new middle school...and 18 million to build additions on to both high schools... the grand total -- one hundred and thirteen million.. but, the district is leaving it up to parents to decide if they want to build a new high school instead. that could add roughly a hundred million dollars to the total... waay 31's kody fisher is looking into the different options the district could pay for the schools. kody? in the coming weeks a growth committee will present to the district and city three options... a sales tax increase... an ad valorem tax increase... or trying to find a wealthy donor to foot the bill... that last option is most appealing to parents... lori stull is a parent of 4th grader in the district... lori stull/parent of 4th grader "obviously we always want somebody to be able to help us who has lots and lots of money and if that person shows up we're going to be thrilled." if that doesn't happen... the other options will have to be pursued... michael potter is a former madison city councilman... and the co-chair of the growth committee... he says the committee is still crunching the numbers on how much would be needed if the sales tax increase route is taken... but he tells waay 31 that option has it's downfalls... michael potter/co-chair of growth committee "if you make sales taxes too high you lose money, people would go to huntsville and so we don't get the benefit of that." the other option is the ad valorem tax increase... or an increase on your property taxes... it would take roughly two years to go through the legislative process to get one approved by a vote of the people... but potter tells waay 31 the district would need either an 11 or 12 million ad valorem tax to cover the cost of thedistricts growth... michael potter/co-chair of growth committee "eleven mills worth of ad valorem tax on a $300,000 is about $27-$30 a month." stull is on the fence about which option is better... lori stull/parent of 4th grader "it's six and one half dozen of the other. i really don't have an opinion one way or the other. i'm going to pay it whatever they decide to do, because i'm not leavin'" but has hope for the weathly donar option. lori stull/parent of 4th grader "aside from that happening we'll have to take the brunt of it. we have to educate our kids. we just have to." again... these are just options... potter says the growth committee would like to present the final report to the district and city by easter... the district has already said they plan on having several public hearings with parents in february to get an idea of what parents want... reporting live in madison... kody fisher...