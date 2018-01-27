Speech to Text for Cold and Flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at six -- a community in florida in mourning tonight... displaying purple bows to show solidarity with the family of a 7th grader who died from the flu... his parents thought he just had a cold... this case-- made us at waay 31 wonder -- how can you tell the difference between the cold and flu... if one of your loved ones gets sick? waay 31's sarah singleterry took our question straight to a local doctor -- to get you answers. it's flu season ... but that doesn't mean the flu is the only virus infecting people nationwide. cold and flu symptoms are similar ... dr. nancy white "cold ... usually you'll get a runny nose, maybe some sneezing some coughing." and as for the flu ... dr. nancy white "you can have similar symptoms, but usually they're more severe." severe ... deadly ... and quick dr. nancy white "the difference is with the flu your symptoms come on really suddenly..." just how suddenly? dr. nancy white "within hours. one minute you're fine, the next you start to have these chills, you start to feel very fatigued. typically you'll have a headache." sarah singleterry "when you walk into the patient room doctors recommend that no matter what you think you may have, you should go ahead and pick up a mask and some hand sanitizer, just to be safe." dr. nancy white "if you have to cough, it's better to keep your face covered with a mask or cough into your elbow so we don't get those germs and viruses spread out there." whether you have a mild cold or a serious case of the flu ... both are spread the same way. dr. nancy white "either through the air with coughing or talking, or by touching things after you've touched your face." and with the flu spreading like wildfire this season ... dr. white says if you don't have it, don't risk going to the doctor. dr. nancy white "if it's just a cold ... if you're getting clear drainage, not having fever, not feeling that bad ... it'd probably be better to stay home." that's the route rick cote took when he wasn't feeling well ... rick cote "yeah i stayed home i was sick all week ... and my wife has been ill for quite some time now. i took care of her but i had to wear a mask and gloves." dr. white also told waay 31 that self-medication is the way to go if you don't have the flu ... but if you suddenly feel worse, to get to the doctor as soon as possible. in madison ss waay 31