Friday Midday Weather Update

information on an early morning drug investigation. waay 31's will robinson-smith was there all morning and has the latest. about half a dozen people were interviewed throughout the morning at this home here on lydia drive. the madison county sheriff's office says they received tips about drug activity here. israel snodgrass, neighbor this is not the first time that they've been here. and the way it looks, this is not the last time this is going to happen. israel snodgrass is a third generation resident of lydia drive. he and his neighbors at the end near jordan lane have lived in their homes for decades with pride. he points to several prominent members of the black community in huntsville have lived on the road from dentists to teachers. the last thing that you want is for any kind of activity like this to bring the neighborhood down. but that's exactly what's been happening just down the road. early friday morning, the madison county sheriff's office and the county swat team conducted a drug operation there. it's very sad, crazy and ridiculous when your own children can't go past your next door neighbor's house because of fear of either shooting, drug activity or anything that's going on down the street. waay 31 learned one person was arrested for outstanding warrants. it's not known if any drugs or contraband were taken from the home this time. meanwhile, snodgrass is hopeful that something will change soon and his neighborhood can go back to the peace he grew up with. you get tired of waking up at four o'clock in the morning to booms and it's not thunder. you know? you get tired of this. it's got to stop. reporting on lydia drive, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news..