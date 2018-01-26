wx_icon Huntsville 36°

Athens Woman Killed in Overnight Shooting

Police said an Athens man told them he accidentally shot and killed his wife late Thursday night.

Posted: Fri Jan 26 04:42:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

of this fire. breaking news into our newsroom... we're learning more about an overnight death investigation in athens. athens police chief floyd johnson says 35-year-old cheryl holt was found with a gunshot wound to her chest at her home on levert avenue. he says she passed away before emergency personnel arrived. holt's husband told officers he had accidentally shot his wife. the investigation is continuing and no

