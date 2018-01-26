Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather Update

let them know... we have meteorologist liz cosgrove here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. liz? we are tracking weekend rain heading toward the tennessee valley this weekend. that rain will begin saturday afternoon and evening. at first, it's brief showers from about noon to 5 pm saturday. the showers will mainly focus on the shoals and will gradually increase as more widespread rain approaches from the west. the rain will transition from showery to widespread and more persistent from 5 pm through 8 pm from the shoals to athens and fayetteville. widespread light to moderature rain will spread eastward across i-65 through huntsville and madison and just into sand mountain around scottsboro, stevenson, and guntersville from 8 pm through 11 pm. the rain will cross interstate 59 around fort payne from 10 pm through 1 am. light rain will fall over the tennessee valley through sunday morning. the rain will fade across the shoals from 6 am through 9 am and continue ending from i-65 and huntsville to sand mountain through noon. sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cooler. thank you liz, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center. on your morning. it's been an uphill battle for some alabamians fighting for their children's healthcare... the good news that will have many parents letting out a big sigh of relief