Speech to Text for Annexed Land 10pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the latest on the decisions. demetria, the huntsville city council meeting took place just inside these doors. one topic on the agenda was an ordinance of annexing over 500 acres of land for the new toyota maza plant. a topic that was quickly addressed in tonight's meeting. district 2 council president, mark russell, announcing at the beginning of the meeting -- item 14 a- the introduction of an ordinance of annexing 576.51 acres of land laying on the north side of old alabama highway 20 and on the west side of powell road had unanimous consent from the council and was therefore not discussed at thursday night's meeting. waay 31 wanted to find out if this was new land or current land that was not annexed yet. i called huntsville communications director kelly schrimsherwho told me this is an item we will see on the agenda for weeks to come. the reason being when the property owners agreed to sell their land to the city of huntsville, in order to have enough land to make the deal with toyota mazda, that was all it was an agreement.even though they did have full consent from the owners and limestone county. the real logistics are being done now as the property owners have to apply to annex their land to the city. thursday we saw 576.51 acres but the amounts could vary over the coming weeks with each parcel of land being different. as mayor tommy battle said when this all began "this is a terrific announcement but there is a long way to go." we should continue to see the council pushing forward the annexing of new land and getting one step closer to the plants opening come 2021. reporting live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31