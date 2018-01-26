Speech to Text for Community Reacts to Sex Abuse Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waay 31 is gathering more information tonight on a sex abuse case out of franklin county... 71 year old james horton was arrested and charged with criminal surveillance... 2 counts of child abuse of a child under 12...and 4 counts of indecent exposure... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... these charges come after the state bureau of investigation -- looked into allegations against horton... waay 31's kody fisher is live in red bay -- sifting through the information... to get to the bottom line. in the last two hours the franklin county school district told me horton wasn't employed with the school... and that the district isn't commenting further at this time... a teacher who works here at red bay tells me horton was one of 5 foster grandparents who volunteer their time here... as you can imagine... these charges against horton are hard to stomach for this small community... billy mcdowell is from red bay... billy mcdowell/from red bay "it just blows your mind. you know, that's disgusting." a teacher at red bay... who doesn't want to be identified... tells waay 31 horton volunteered at the school for 7 years... running errands for teachers... making copies... and filling folders for kids to take home... the teacher tells us -- he was assigned to a specific classroom each year... but also had the ability to roam freely around the school... waay 31 is still trying to figure out if the school district did any sort of back ground check on horton... mcdowell says back ground checks should be mandatory for anyone working or volunteering at the school... billy mcdowell/from red bay "you're sending your children to a place of education. you want to know that they're safe and there's not a predator there." the teacher who works here tells waay 31--they're shocked and disgusted by the charges against horton... right now... horton is in the franklin county jail on 200,000 dollar bond... reporting live in red bay... kody fisher... waay 31 news...