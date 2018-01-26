Speech to Text for FAME Program Information Session

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as 250-thousand dollars. happening now -- some future toyota-mazda plant employees could check out their new school.... calhoun community college in decatur -- is hosting an information session about their "federation of advanced manufacturing education" program also know as fame. waay 31's scottie kay got a preview today the session's agenda..as well as the program's possible future with the toyota- mazda plant... what'd you learn, scottie? the information session started at 5:00 and officials tell me they'll be discussing the program's partnerships with several local plants.. and the benefits to students here at calhoun... pkg: sot "to get students involved in industry and give them a chance to experience actual work conditions while they're going to school." that's what mark rose with calhoun community college says that's what the fame advanced manufacturing education program is all about... and so far, officials say it's proven to be very successful... sot "being able to graduate college with two years of experience in the maintenance field puts them ahead of anyone else that has zero experience. they can go just about anywhere and, hopefully, find a job right off, and, so far, we've had 100% placement." sot "going to school here and then going to work, i learn from both places. so one day, i'll go to work, and then the next day, i'll go to class, and i already know what's going on in the class because i learned it at work, and vice versa." dante thomas says, thanks to the program, he is currently interning at the toyota plant in huntsville ...which led us to ask if the program would partner with the toyota-mazda plant in the future... sot "at this time, we don't have anything set in stone, as a written agreement or anything, but we'll be willing to sit down and talk and see what areas they would need skilled, trained workers." and thomas says whether or not a partnership is formed, he'd like to join the toyota-mazda team and says he feels this program has fully prepared him for it... sot "i really want to get a job out there just because it's new and you could be like one of the first maintenance guys there. so being out there as a first, and knowing everything, would be pretty awesome." live: those involved in theprogram tell me they're excited the toyota mazda plant is locating nearby.. and say they could see it making a big impact on students here in the program... reporting in decatur,