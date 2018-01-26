Speech to Text for Dog Shot at Point Blank Range

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at six-- an animal cruelty investigation is underway -- after a dog was shotat point blank range in lauderdale county. waay31's breken terry is live from the florence- lauderdale animal shelter tonight-- breken how did all of this start? demetria-- i found out today it was an elderly couple who reported an injured dog near their home in lexington to officials here. animal control officers originally believed the dog had been attacked by another animal-- it wasn't until the vet started working on him-- they found out the dog had been shot. jones- that's pretty aggravated to have shot him and left him the way he did. grady is one lucky dog-- after being shot in the head at point- blank range. jones- the cap that holds the pelets was actually lodged in his neck. florence animal control officer cheryl jones tells us they are looking into the case-- but is hoping someone comes forward with information. jones- somebody knows something about the dog. officials say animal cruelty cases, like grady's -- can be difficult to prosecute or even charge a suspect-- simply because there isn't enough evidence. connolly- if we have probable cause on an animal cruelty case we act on it. lauderdale county district attorney chris connolly tells us his main goal in animal cruelty cases is to get the suspect to surrender their animals over-- which can mean giving plea deals. connolly- i'd much rather workout a settlement of that case where we care for that animal and get the animal in our hands to get it to a shelter or where it needs to be than notch a conviction on somebody that's meaningless. connolly said if alabama had stricter animal cruelty laws that could help him prosecute more cases too. connolly- what we support are stronger laws to protect animals and hopefully that will get through the legislature. grady is expected to make a full recovery-- he will be going to a rescue farm, house, shelter? upnorth. animal control officers ask if you have any information-- to give them a call. live in flo bt.