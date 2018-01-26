Speech to Text for Red Bay Sexual Abuse Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

featured tonight on waay 31 news at ten.... new information tonight on a sex abuse case out of franklin county... this man - 71-year-old james horton was arrested and charged with criminal surveillance, 2 counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, and 4 counts of indecent exposure..... waay 31 talked with the alabama law enforcement agency - who told us -- this arrest is related to a state investigation at red bay school... we're working to gather more information -- but for now -- waay 31's kody fisher is live in the shoals with what we know right now.....