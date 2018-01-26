Speech to Text for Fayetteville Fire Chief Controversy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight-- new developments in the ongoing investigation -- involving the former fayetteville fire chief-- accused of using a racial slur. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. take a look at this picture... this is 27-year-old horace caudle. police arrested caudle -- in connection with attempted aggravated robbery-- of the fayetteville fire chief -- back in december. the assault is what led to the 9-1-1 call -- in which the n- word was reportedly used. waay 31's charlisa gordon is in fayetteville with the new developments on the investigation. sonny conley / fayetteville resident: "very surprising that somebody would in that professional position would say something like that." sonny conley has lived in fayetteville his entire life and knows the former fayetteville fire chief. sot sonny conley / fayetteville resident: "danny he was a good guy. i mean i know him i talk to him too, but other than saying that out of anger i guess." and by anger he's referring to an incident that happened last month where former fire chief danny travis and his wife were victims of an attempted armed robbery.due to that ongoing investigation.th e the lincoln county- fayetteville emergency communication committee denied our request to hear the call where travis reportedly called a fayetteville police officer the n word. the officer later filed a title 6 complaint . scott collins / city administration, fayetteville, tn: "they were the investigating squad that answered the call the night the retired fire chief and his wife were assaulted." city administrator scott collins has listened to the 911 call, but with a pending federal complaint filed by the officer involved...he could not tell me exactly what was said. but did say this... scott collins / city administration, fayetteville, tn: we've conveyed the message that certain things will not be tolerated by the workforce in the city of fayetteville and we've taken the appropriate action to address it. travis was suspended and quickly retired amidst the allegations. sot sonny conley / fayetteville resident: "in this day and society everything is judged by everything we do and everything we say.and be in the fire chief no he should know not to say