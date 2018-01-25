Speech to Text for Teachers Donate Sick Days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

news new at 5-- she's getting some help from her friends-- and a state program. a huntsville city schools teacher is going through the fight of her life-- and says in the beginning-- she had no idea how she was going to get paid-- and take sick leave. it was kind of scary because i didn't know how many days and i was so sick and going through the chemo and all the tests they do. i didn't want to have to worry about how i was going to get paid or anything." waay31's sydney martin is live tonight in huntsville-- with more on this teacher's fight-- and why she thinks this program is something every teacher needs. dan, demetria...lisa champion told me she has been a teacher with the school district for more than 20 years.... and said when she received her diagnosis-- learned of a program called the "sick leave bank"-- where she could use sick time that other teachers had donated. lisa champion, battling cancer "without the sick leave bank to help me through then i would have to not only lose my pay from teaching...but i'd also have to pay my own insurance to get through the cobra part of it which could be 700 to 1000 a month." lisa champion is battling breast cancer for the second time. champion a teacher a providence elementary school learnedback in october her cancer was back. this time she's been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her liver. champion told me she knew she didn't have enough sick days for this round of cancer-- and had used most ofher accumulated sick days after her first diagnosis. "i knew i used a lot of it when i had the breast cancer.they said you have to be a part of the sick leave bank, so i called them up and they said you can only call in january or at the start of school in august or september." now she's hoping anyone who teaches in the tennessee valley...will call their school district and join the bank before it's too late. so far-- champion sys she's had more than 50 days donated to her-- and she just joined the bank in january. lisa champion , battling cancer ,"i've had people from friends of friends from others donate...you can donate days from other systems, which i didn't know because it's a statewide thing. so i have friends that teach in the counties around here give me sick leave. those days champion figured should should get her close to spring break... and now she just wants to share her thanks for everybody who's donated to her sick leave bank... "it has meant so much peace to me to know that i can just concentrate on getting better. it's like a show of love and support." champion told me she has two more chemo treatments before the doctor will determine what's next..but she's hoping to be back in the classroom by the end of the year. live in huntsville sydney martin waay