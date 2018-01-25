Speech to Text for Florence Police Dog Retires

sent to a new facility. in november-- the k9 "titus" --attacked an elderly woman -- sending her to the hospital. and most recently-- florence police tell us --titus bit one of his handlers earlier this month-- sending the officer to the emergency room. waay 31's breken terry is live tonight at the florence police department, breken where is titus being held right now? dan, demetrira-- titus is actually being housed in a kennel here at the florence police department. after the incident in november titus was immediately removed from duty. police tell us they have made some policy changes and feel that sending titus to another home is what's best for him. holt- when we say find a new home we want to make it clear that he is not a house pet we're not looking to let him live in anybody's backyard or things like that. florence police capt. mike holt tells waay 31 titus is specifically trained as a patrol dog-- and he will be sent to another facility- in light of his misbehavior. holt- what we want to do is move him to an agency that they could use him for breeding purposes, in training, or as a demo dog. there are alot of options out there. florence police took titus off duty and began evaluating him in november-- after he bit elderly woman in his handlers neighborhood. holt tells us an attack like that has never happened before involving oneof their dogs, but titus's latest misbehavior happened when he bit an officer sending her to the emergency room with puncture wounds. holt- it's not uncommon for a police k9 handler to be bitten by their dog or one of theother dogs. officials say they werealready in the process of building a kennel at the police department to house k9 units if officers did not want to take the dogs home, but they have made other changes too. holt- we have made some adjustments to our policies and procedures and a little more oversite from our k9 supervisor over the handlers. some people waay 31 spoke to said they think florence police made the right decision in retiring titus. noble- the dogs are considered to be a registered officer and any officer who is too aggressive should be removed whether they are a dog or a human. jimmy noble said he believes the practice of using patrol dogs-- who are trained to apprehend people among other things-- should be outlawed- saying it's cruel. noble- there's other means you could do you know. there is tasering, back up officers and what not. but to allow a beast to attack someone is uncivilized. the florence police department invested close to 7,000 dollars in titus. they currentlystill have three k9 units who specialize in sniffing out drugs, bombs, and rescues. in