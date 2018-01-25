Speech to Text for Athens Taking Steps to Buy Pilgrim's Pride Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happening today-the city of athens is making the final steps to buy a popular former plant. the pilgrims pride plant shut down in 2009 and has been vacant but city leaders have big plans for the land. waay 31s alyssa martin joins us live in athens with details on what we can expect to happen today. today athens city leaders are set to sign paperwork finalizing the purchase of the former plant.. buying the plant does not come with a cheap price tag... athens will spend a total of 2-point-7 million dollars on this project... one-point-two million to buy the land and get rid of the asbestos in the current building... and one-point-five million will go towards infrastructure around the land to entice developers...many people in the community say the plant has been an eye sore since it shut its doors on 2009....which is one reason the city is pouring so much money into the project..... 7 of the nearly 32 acres will be made into a park...5 acres will be undeveloped to be used as a flood plain....15 acres will be used for developers to come in and build....athens created its first ever tif district to help cover the $2.7 million price tag... the city will finaliize the financial plan for the project within the next two months. live in athens am waay 31 alyssa