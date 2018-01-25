Speech to Text for Search Continues for Suspect in Huntsville Murder

crash. a day after a 19-year-old was shot and killed, police are still working to find whomever is responsible. we first told you about the murder yesterday morning as breaking news. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at police headquarters with the state of the investigation and details about the victim. will? the man who was shot and killed was 19-year-old dimitirick mims junior. huntsville police said he was shot in the chest and found dead in a home along west tucker road yesterday morning around 2 o'clock. police said the homeowner was there at the time of the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made. investigators say an argument led up to the shooting. waay 31 spoke with mims' mother, cleopatra magwood, who said it wasn't like him to get into fights and that the last time she saw him was just a few days ago. "young teenagers see killing another individual is the answer but it's not. they took somebody's child. the only thing they left me with is memories. they took my son." and this actually wasn't the first time sims was shot. you're looking at video of the scene from last year on cotton row in huntsville. back then, police said sims was involved in an argument with two unidentified men and was shot in the neck. if you have any information that could help lead to an arrest in yesterday's shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live at police headquarters, will robinson-