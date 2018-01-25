Speech to Text for Driver Flips over Bridge in Hazel Green

passengers. new this morning... a driver passing through hazel green walked away from an accident without injury after his car flipped off the road and over a bridge. paramedics said he was heading east on west limestone road when he lost control of the vehicle. the car crashed through the barrier on the north side of the road and ended up in the mud and water below. fortunately for him, the car landed in such a way that he was still able to climb out through his sunroof. state troopers are investigating the