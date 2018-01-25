Speech to Text for State Releases Failing Schools List

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight -- thee huntsville city schools are listed as "failing" -- according to the 2018 alabama accountability act list...the list -- makes up the lowest rated six-percent of schools across the state -- and is based on reading and math scores... thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... here's a look at the 3 local schools on the list... jemison high school - lee high school - and ronald mcnair junior high school... students enrolled at these schools can transfer to other public schools or apply to private schools... huntsville city schools is speaking out on the rankings tonight -- saying quote "a single standardized test-- cannot represent the programs and variety of opportunities that a school or district provides for its students the alabama accountability act does not give parents a true representation of how their school is performing, nor does it account for the many opportunities that hcs provides its students." the state