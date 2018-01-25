Speech to Text for TIF District for Pilgrim's Pride Plant

center.... happening tomorrow... the city of athens is set to sign paperwork finalizing buying the former pilgrims pride plant along pryor street... this follows years of work by the city to buy the land... and develop it.. athens will spend a total of 2.7 million dollars on this project... one point two million will be spent to buy the land... and mitigate the asbestos in the current building... and one point five million will go to develop infrastructure around the land to entice developers to build on it... waay 31's kody fisher was in athens today to find out what people think of the city spending this much money on the project... "i spoke to a woman who lives just down the road from the former pilgrims pride plant and she tells me she's waited a long time for the city to do something with this land." joanna martin says living next to the old pilgrims pride plant was not pleasant... joanna martin/lives near former plant "it was horrible. it was a nightmare. beep beep beep all night long with the trucks backing up." and after the plant shut its doors in 2009... joanna martin/lives near former plant "it's an eye sore." the city of athens tells waay 31 that is one reason they're going forward with spending 2.7 million dollars on this project... to get rid of the eye sore... and improve the quality of life for the surrounding area by developing the land... 7 of the nearly 32 acres will be made into a park... joanna martin/lives near former plant "i am so excited. i'll have a place to walk my puppy." 5 acres will remain undeveloped to be used as a flood plain... that leaves 15 acres for developers to come in and build... athens has created its first ever tif district to help cover the 2.7 million dollar price tag down the road... basically... any increase in property values caused by the development... that leads to more property tax revenues... will be taken by the city to repay the initial investments they plan to make... joanna martin/lives near former plant "whatever it takes. i'm happy." kody fisher "the city will finalize the financial plan for this project in february or march and in that plan they'll outline how exactly they'll pay for this development. reporting in athens, kody fisher, waay 31 news." another component of this project is possible development in an adjacent lot... athens city schools owns this 53 acres of land... which sits between the new high school... and the old plant... the city of athens tells waay 31 developers are waiting on the city to make the move to get rid of the of the old plant... before they decide