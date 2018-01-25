Speech to Text for Double Homicide Remains Unsolved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in hsv sydney martin waay 31 news." two lives cut short in a hail of gunfire in the shoals - and their murderer is still on the loose three years later! kayla glover and gary wayne baskins were shot and killed outside of jody's restaurant three years ago today... both leaving behind children and families... and still no arrests - despite muscle shoals investigators working around the clock... today we caught up with kayla glover's family- as they went to her grave site. they tell us kayla's two children keep them going-- but the pain of losing a daughter is still too much to bear. kayla's family hopes someone will come forward with information-- to help bring peace to not only their familybut gary wayne's family too. please come forward. please give us some closure. please help my granddaughters get some closure. you have no idea what it feels like to have someone ask you to dig up their mommy muscle shoals police tell us they have chased every lead on this case - but they need a credible witness who might know something to come forward... if you have any information - you can call the muscle shoals police department