wx_icon Huntsville 28°

wx_icon Florence 27°

wx_icon Fayetteville 28°

wx_icon Decatur 26°

wx_icon Scottsboro 25°

Clear

Double Homicide Remains Unsolved

Authorities are still trying to find out how killed two in Muscle Shoals

Posted: Wed Jan 24 16:14:23 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 16:14:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Travis Leder

Speech to Text for Double Homicide Remains Unsolved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in hsv sydney martin waay 31 news." two lives cut short in a hail of gunfire in the shoals - and their murderer is still on the loose three years later! kayla glover and gary wayne baskins were shot and killed outside of jody's restaurant three years ago today... both leaving behind children and families... and still no arrests - despite muscle shoals investigators working around the clock... today we caught up with kayla glover's family- as they went to her grave site. they tell us kayla's two children keep them going-- but the pain of losing a daughter is still too much to bear. kayla's family hopes someone will come forward with information-- to help bring peace to not only their familybut gary wayne's family too. please come forward. please give us some closure. please help my granddaughters get some closure. you have no idea what it feels like to have someone ask you to dig up their mommy muscle shoals police tell us they have chased every lead on this case - but they need a credible witness who might know something to come forward... if you have any information - you can call the muscle shoals police department

Most Popular Stories

Community Events