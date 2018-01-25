Speech to Text for Homeowner Shoots at Thieves

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

day forecast - next at s a madison county home owner who shot a man trying to steal his utility trailer is speaking to waay 31 tonight. robert bradshaw and derickvaughn were arrested this morning and charged with second degree theft. thanks for joining us tonight, i'm demetriamcclen ton. and i'm dan shaffer-- waay31's brittany collins is live from eva court where this took place... she explains how quickly the homeowner reacted when he realized his trailer was being stolen! i spoke with ashton gallagher who tells me this isn't the first time someone has stolen a valuable item from his driveway. first, his four wheel was taken. this time he's glad he was awake when he heard the noise outside. was in my room about to eat. i heard the truck go by. that's when i watched on my cameras to see what it was and if they were stopping. early wednesday morning, ashton gallagher noticed two men were in his driveway hooking his utility trailer to their truck. he first called 911 and then went outsideto confront the thieves. i grabbed my gun and headed out here and was like--hey ya'll need to drop my trailer. i said it more aggressively than that. as robert bradshaw and derick vaughn took off, gallagher shot at their truck tires, hoping they wouldn't continue taking off with his source of income. that's pretty much how i make my money. i do landscaping. so that's part of my living. if that's gone then i have to go through everything else to get it back. according to the madison county sheriff's office, one of the suspects left in the truck with the trailer attached...the other one ran from gallagher's home...deputies found the truck at maysville road and cooper drive with a flat tire from being shot...deputies later found both vaughn and bradshaw. investigators said vaughn was shot under his arm. it wasn't intentional. i was aiming towards to vehicle. it's 1 in the morning and i'm tired and next to being asleep. madison county lt. donny shaw tells me the alabama code title 13 a justifies the use of force for citizens if they feel their life is in danger. now the district attorney will review the case andit'll then be presented to a grand jury. they'll determine if gallagher will be charged with anything. i'm aware of everything, but at the same point i don't see how i'll be in the wrong. mainly because, i'm defending my family and my property. i don't see myself being in the wrong at all. vaughn is now in the madison county jail after being treated and released from huntsville hospital. bond for both of the suspects is set at 5 thousand dollars. reporting live in madison county brittany