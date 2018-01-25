Speech to Text for Commission Wants Money to Fund Train Study

31 news new tonight-- a possible fix to a problem -- causing major headaches for people who live in the shoals. waay31's breken terry -- is looking into what officials believe -- is the answer to stalled trains-- blocking main roads in the town of sheffield. the colbert county commission passed a resolution seeking $200,000 from the shoals economicdevelo pment authority to fund an overpass feasibility study so sites like this train stuck on the tracks here on douglas street in sheffield could become a thing of the past. johnson- i hope seda goes along with that they have enough funds to do that and i think it's a real necessity. david johnson tells waay 31 he thinks a fesability study to see if andwhere it would be practical toput an overpass is vital for sheffield. johnson- if a train can park under an overpass that's fine. johnson lives near douglas street-- where any given day-- you could see a train stuck-- and blocking the crossing. johnson- if it is i have to go about 3 to five miles out of my way to get to where i'm going. colbert county commissioner tommy barnes who represents sheffield--tells us he met with norfolk southern officials and they have pinpointed 3 major crossings at douglas street, avalon avenue, and 12th street in sheffield-- where an overpass could go. barnes- it would be more economical and lower cost to put it in the west end of sheffield and tuscumbiabut it would enhance the transporation and safety of public response emergency response and other issues that are really drastic in this area. barnes tells us they are now asking the shoals economic development authority for a 200,000 overpass feasibility study to get expert opinions on where and how many overpasses could be put in place. he said they would then present the study to norfolk southern-- who would help pay some of the costs. barnes- they'll look at thier avenue on what they will do as far as match or approprations of up to 10% of constuction costs. look live tag: commissioner barnes tells us the next step is getting on the agenda to speak with the shoals economic development authority and present their plan of the feasibility study. in sheffield by