Speech to Text for Automobile Plant's Impact on Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

both i-phones and androids. new information tonight about the impact the toyota-mazda plant is expected to have on madison county... according to officials - about 60-percent of the employees are expected to live in madison county... waay 31's scottie kay talked to some home builders and residents in the county to see what they think about the possible growth in population... scottie? dan, demetria.. that's right, according to madison county commission chair dale strong... those in madison county could be welcoming a lot of new neighbors in the future. "with every job that the toyota plant is going to bring to madison county, that probably adds on three or four extra jobs within the community so i think that's going to be a huge bonus." madison county resident brian metrick says he thinks the new toyota-mazda plant is not only good for the people already here, but also for people who will move here for jobs at the plant... sot "a huge boost to residential construction in madison county, you know, with them building out by madison and also over in south huntsville and other areas within in the county." and he's not wrong... sot "you will see a lot of subdivisions built, especially in the next three to five years." madison county commission chairman dale strong says, thanks to the toyota-mazda plant, madison county will be gaining a lot of new faces... and the county is already preparing for the growth. sot "today, we approved approximately 80 residential lotsjust today." and it's not just subdivisions... sot "there's going to be apartments, there's going to be condos. there's different walks of life for all people." sot "this was a big win for the county and i think it will be a big plus for all the residents here." strong tells me they will discuss the toyota-mazda plant's impact on the county as well as well as madison county's portion of the incentives package at their next meeting, which is february 7th... live in madison county, scottie kay, waay