Speech to Text for 19-year-old Shot and Killed

these and other first at 5-- a 19-year-old shot and killed in an early morning shooting-- and tonight-- a family is in mourning-- and talking to waay 31. why ya'll...and i'm so sincere....it felt like a bad dream. it felt like it wasn't even real. right now the family-- just wants his killer found. thanks for joining us tonight at 5. i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. tonight waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department with more on what his family had to say-- as police investigate. sydney? dan, demetria--hunts ville police told me a fight led up to the shooting on west tucker drive this morning. and tonight huntsville police are looking for the gunman-- as a family is looking for answers. cleopatra magwood, victim's mom "one day i might get past this, but right now my son is gone. i won't see him grow old. i won't see him have kids. he was 19." dimitirick mims junior's family-- now heartbroken after finding out about the deadly shooting. huntsville police told waay 31 mims was shot once in the chest. now his mom telling waay 31-- she wasn't sure if her son was having problems-- but it's an answer she wished she knew. "i could have fixed it or tried. i would have done anything to save my son's life. whatever i could have done." magwood told me she saw her son for the last time two days ago. and shared the person getting in fights wasn't his personality. saying-- he had a silly personality...always making people laugh. "he climbed through the window . it was him.and he told me he loved me. he said he loved me." now-- she's left hoping other teens in the community learna better way to resolve issues. "young teenagers see killing another individual is the answer but it's not. they took somebody's child. the only thing they left me with is memories. they took my son." as the family tries to make sense of what happened-- mims mom-- just wants her sons killer caught-- and to be held responsible. "and justice will be prevailed by the lord. it will catch up to them. and he got the right men to do it." tonight huntsville police are working to track down a suspect and ask if you have any information-- to give them a call. live in huntsville sydney martin waay