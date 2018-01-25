Speech to Text for Changes to Decatur School Feeder Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now at 4... a new plan that will affect where hundreds of kids attend school. waay31'scharlisa gordon is live in decatur where she looked into the new plan-- and whatit all means. school officials also wanted to streamline their crystal martin / grandparent: i live a couple streets behind decatur high school so it will be convenient for me crystal martin picked up her grandson from oak park middle school-- and thinks the new decatur city schools feeder program will make it even more convenient for her and her grandkids. sot crystal: i think will be more convenient for a lot of people with the kids being at the same school. this is a chart of what a typical school district looks like-- but with the changes-- it could look more like this-- with three middle school shifting kids around.and here's what the newly approved class layout will be... austin side / west side: cedar ridge middle school will house 6th & 7th graders the old austin high will become austin junior high...for 8th & 9th graders. those students will advance to the new austin high school. on the decatur side / east side oak park will become decatur middle school. oak park will then feed into the new decatur high school sot douglas: we were having groups of elementary kids make friends and go to different middle schools and end up at different high schools. butt byte sot dr. michael douglas / superintendent, decatur city schools: instructionally we felt like it would be better for all of our students if we just had a cleaner feeder pattern. both sides will get a 6th grade academy & a 9th grade academy.brookhaven will no longer exist as the third middle school.douglas says the new system will make for a seamless transition from fifth grade to middle school and tracking student data. sot douglas: one of the things we wanted to make sure of is that kids all across the district in all 12 elementary schools are getting the same quality instruction.