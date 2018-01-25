Speech to Text for Sheffield Works to Solve Train Stalling Issue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new information... new at four... stalled trains and blocked crossings cause major headaches for drivers in the shoals... waay31's breken terry spoke with some of those frustrated people - who tell us they are at their wits end - and need a solution. i'm here on douglas street in sheffield ana as you can see another train is stuck on the tracks- residents tell me this site is a regular occurrence they are fed up. johnson- oh my gosh here we go again. those are the thoughts that run through faye johnsons mind when she sees a train stuck on the tracks in sheffield. johnson- it's just gotten to be a terrible situation, just a terrible situation in sheffield. norfolk southern controls the tracks and trains in the colbert county area-- and with main tracks running through sheffield-- johnson tells us she's seen trains block crossings for days on end. johnson- the train was stalled from friday afternoon until saturday, sometime in saturday afternoon. others who live in sheffield tell waay 31 their main concerns are over safety-- saying if crossings are blocked--ambula nces must take other routes or wait to get to helen keller hospital on the other side of the tracks. david johnson -you'd think they would considerate enough to at least unhook the trains and leave the crossing open if they are going to be sitting there for hours. johnson tells us she works at a boutique in downtown sheffield and they have even lost customers because of the stalled trains. johnson- she got stopped by a train and the train was stopped there for two hours so she just turned around and went back home so we lost some business. look live tag: residents hope county and city officials can work with norfolk southern to come up with a solution to this transportation problem in sheffield