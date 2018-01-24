Speech to Text for This 3-Wheeled Car Could Save You Gas Money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

if you're tired of spending thousands of dollars every year on gas just to get to work, your troubles may soon be over. a new car is hitting roads this summer that could change commutes. but will anyone want to drive one? our tech guy jamey tucker takes an up close look the vehicle. would you drive this? by most accounts, the solo looks like half a car. "solo is a single passenger, all electric commuter vehicle. the concept is something that will replace your gasoline vehicle for daily commuting." one seat. 3 wheels. the maker of the car, electra meccanica provided me this video of a prototype on a test-drive. they say it'll go for 100 miles on a single charge, which is impressive compared to other electric vehicles. for most people, that's more than enough to drive to work and back home. it'll get to highway speeds in about 8 seconds. "in regular traffic, you're at least as fast as everything else. there's no problem keeping up with traffic, passing, all that stuff." in development for about 4 years the canadian company has been working on speeding past red tape and regulations. the question is, how many people are willing to dramatically change their daily commutes. other companies have tried this. but now with so many drivers embracing electric vehicles for daily commutes, the solo may be hitting the market and the roads at just the right time. price? $15,500 dollars. if you want one, the company is accepting reservations now on its website. a 250 dollar deposit will guarantee you'll be among the first to have one of these solos. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker