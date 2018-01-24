Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wednesday brings another day of seasonable weather around the tennessee valley.expect a few passing clouds and highs in the lower 50s.wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph. temperatures drop just below freezing again tonight, so we'll wake up to another frosty morning thursday.by the afternoon, highs climb into the upper 50s under a clear sky. fair conditions continue friday and highs top out in the lower 60s.changes arrive this weekend.rain showers creep in on saturday and become more widespread saturday night into sunday morning. just in time to start the work week, the rain moves out along with the clouds, so monday will be mostly sunny and cool.